Steve Kerr thrilled Kings, Mike Brown set to end NBA playoff drought

The Kings are on the cusp of snapping their 16-season NBA playoff drought, and Mike Brown is a big reason why.

In his first year at the helm of the Kings, Brown has changed the culture in Sacramento and has the team sitting in third place in the Western Conference with a 45-29 record.

Before the Warriors' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, coach Steve Kerr was asked by NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke about the job his former assistant has done in Sacramento this year.

"Sacramento has always been a great basketball town with a great fan base, so I'm really happy for Mike and their franchise and the city," Kerr told reporters. "It's been an amazing season for them, just watching them, watching the energy and the enthusiasm and the cohesion. And Mike has just crushed it. He's done such a great job. And obviously Mike did so much for our team here and built so many relationships here and we all love him and we're all thrilled for him."

In an ironic twist, Kerr and the Warriors can punch the Kings' playoff ticket Sunday if they beat the Timberwolves at Chase Center.

Sacramento's magic number to clinch a top-six seed in the Western Conference is down to one. If the Warriors can't get the job done Sunday, the Kings will have their own chance to do so Monday when they host the very same Timberwolves at Golden 1 Center.

Brown and Kerr could see each other in the playoffs if the chips fall right. Entering Sunday, the Warriors are holding onto the No. 6 seed in the West, which would match them up with the Kings in the first round.

But there's a long way to go before the seeding in the wild, wild West is settled. The next domino to fall will be the Kings locking up a postseason spot, which should happen soon.