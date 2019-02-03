Steve Kerr thrilled he doesn't have to coach in 2019 NBA All-Star Game originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steve Kerr has coached in the NBA All-Star Game twice. He will not represent the Western Conference later this month, and he couldn't be happier.

With the Warriors and Nuggets both winning on Saturday, the two teams ended the night with identical 37-15 records. Neither team plays Sunday, which is the deadline to see which team has the better record.

The Warriors and Nuggets have split the season series so far. The second tiebreak is conference record. Denver is 23-10 against the Western Conference, while the Warriors are 22-10, so Nuggets coach Mike Malone will coach Team LeBron in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte.

Following the Warriors game, Kerr met with the media and they updated him on the progress of the Nuggets-Timberwolves game.

When Kerr was told that the Nuggets were winning by one point with 40 seconds remaining, he gave a subtle fist pump.

As his press conference ended, Kerr was told that the Nuggets won.

"Take care, guys. Have fun in Charlotte," Kerr told the media with a big smile on his face.

While that was happening in the media room, Steph Curry wandered into the coaches room at Oracle Arena and found owner Joe Lacob watching the Nuggets-Timberwolves game. Just like Kerr, the front office was pretty excited.

Steph puts the Warriors coaches on blast. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O46a2kbzHA — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) February 3, 2019

In case you're wondering why Kerr is happy, check out where he went last year during the All-Star break.

