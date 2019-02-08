Steve Kerr talks at length about Kevin Durant's awkward media session originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

After the Warriors beat the Spurs on Wednesday night, Steve Kerr spoke to reporters like he always does. The Warriors coach then left Oracle Arena and didn't see Kevin Durant's "media session heard 'round the world" until he got home.

Upon landing in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, Kerr joined Damon Bruce on 95.7 The Game. And naturally, the main topic was KD.

"Kevin's been great over the past few years with the media," Kerr started. "He's been very forthright and engaging. Last night, the last week or so -- not so much. But let's give him a pass.

"He's a grown man, and he's gotta do his job and I've gotta do mine. We talk all the time -- just like I do with all the players. And they talk amongst themselves, so we're all part of this. When you're on the same team you deal with each other's issues and you try to help each other through everything."

During Durant's media hiatus, Kerr didn't give the two-time NBA Finals MVP any advice.

"He's been in this league a long time, and to be perfectly honest, I didn't see that coming," Kerr answered. "Even though he wasn't speaking with the media for the last week, I just thought he just needed a break. He was probably tired of all the speculation, and I just thought he'll eventually get back speaking with the media. I didn't see any of that coming what happened last night."

Kerr has been in the NBA for a very long time. And he's served in many different capacities -- player, broadcaster, GM, coach. He understands that interest goes way beyond what happens between the lines.

"Instead of the focus being on the Warriors playing for a third straight title, all the focus seems to be on where everybody's gonna be playing next year," Kerr said. "And look, that's part of the deal -- especially if you sign a one-year deal and you're a superstar and you're gonna be a free agent -- those questions are gonna come.

"All that revenue that generates the salary cap, it doesn't all come from ticket sales. It comes from media rights and all kinds of financial streams that are based on people's intense interest in the league. And so you just kind of have to deal with that and go along with that.

"There are times where you get upset and you just move on -- you keep going."

Sage advise, Mr. Kerr.

Drew Shiller is the co-host of Warriors Outsiders. Follow him on Twitter @DrewShiller