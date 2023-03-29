Steve Kerr still has no Andrew Wiggins timeline; All-Star training on own

Wiggins training on own but Kerr still has no return timeline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors going into their Western Conference matchup Tuesday night at Chase Center against the New Orleans Pelicans only have six regular-season games remaining. And they still don't know if, or when, Andrew Wiggins will play again.

Wiggins hasn't played a game since Feb. 13 when he scored 29 points with seven rebounds and four assists in a nine-point Warriors win over the Washington Wizards. Since then, Wiggins has been away from the team while dealing with undisclosed family matters. He has missed the Warriors' last 19 games.

Steve Kerr in his pregame press conference Tuesday night reiterated there still is no timetable regarding Wiggins' status. However, Kerr did give an update on Wiggins' current physical status.

"He's been working out every day," Kerr said. "Now beyond that, once he's back, our training staff will be able to get with him and see where he is. He's been training on his own."

Between Wiggins' current absence, injuries and illnesses, this season easily has been his most unavailable in his nine-year NBA career. Wiggins has played only 37 games in the 2022-23 campaign. Prior to this season, the fewest amount of games Wiggins had played was 54 in the 2019-20 COVID-shortened season.

He missed a total of nine games that season. This season, he has missed 39 Warriors games.

Coming off his All-Star season and four-year contract extension, Wiggins has averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while 47.3 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3-point range.

Kerr also made one thing clear: Whenever Wiggins is ready to re-join the Warriors, they'll welcome him with open arms -- whether that's during the regular season or the playoffs.

"No, it hasn't even been discussed," Kerr said when asked if there's a point where the Warriors could decide it's best for him to not play this season.

For now, Wiggins will continue to be out indefinitely with his possible return date being undetermined. He is staying in shape working out every day, and Warriors coaches and players have been in contact with him over the last six weeks as they respect his space and privacy.

