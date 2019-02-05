Steve Kerr, with a smirk, on another Patriots Super Bowl title: 'It gets old'

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took a jab at those who hate on dynasties, such as his Warriors. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

In front of a media backdrop that read “back-to-back champions,” Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took on the most asked question in the sports world Monday.

“What did you think of the Super Bowl?”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And boy, was Kerr’s answer rich.

Steve Kerr thoughts on Super Bowl: “It just gets old watching the same team win the whole thing year after year.” 😂😂 #Warriors pic.twitter.com/0hlQrhoejl — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 4, 2019





“It just gets old watching the same team win the whole thing year after year. Sorry that was really arrogant, wasn’t it? It was kind of fun to say that,” Kerr said, all smirks.

(Those GIF replies to reporters who tweeted out the quote make this even better.)

The Warriors, who’ve played in the past four NBA Finals and won three of them, have a little more to go to reach the New England Patriots’ level. The champions are 6-3 in Super Bowls since the 2001-02 season and appeared in four of the previous five, with three victories.

It must feel good for Kerr to say what he hears about someone else.

Kerr turned serious after his jab at the haters and told reporters the game was a good example of a team constantly working to get better and not beating itself when the time comes.

Story continues

“I told our team today, look at the Patriots,” Kerr said. “They just never make a mistake. So in a game when they don’t have it clicking offensively, they can still win because they’re just on point. They’re buttoned up. They’re rock solid. Week after week after week. That’s the point we want to get to where we’re just not mistake prone, in various areas.”

[Super Bowl gear: Get your New England Patriots title merchandise here!]

To no one’s surprise, the Warriors (37-15) are leading the Western Conference as of Tuesday morning, though the Denver Nuggets are trailing closely, and have won 12 of their last 13.

In four months time we may just hear the same thing said about the Warriors. Again.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Schwab: The nightmare game that ‘kills’ Rams’ Goff

• A giant mess on TV as CBS tries to interview Brady

• Another Super Bowl, another Pats locker-room crasher

• Rams coach after loss: ‘Definitely, I got outcoached’

