Steve Kerr shares a story about the time he had to fine Drake, Steph Curry and Draymond Green

During the 2019 NBA Finals, Drake quickly became a villain around fans of the Bay Area.

The Canadian pop star and known supporter of the Toronto Raptors was often sitting courtside, loudly cheering on his hometown NBA team against the Golden State Warriors in the championship series. The Warriors weren’t able to quiet Drake, dropping the 2019 Finals series to the Raptors, 4-2.

Prior to the 2019 Finals, Drake would occasionally be in the building at Oracle Arena to watch Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Drake even got to catch a team flight with the Warriors.

With the Raptors in town for a Sunday night tilt against the Warriors at Chase Center, Steve Kerr was asked if he has any stories about Drake. The Golden State head coach shared an untold true story about having to issue fines for Drake, Curry and Draymond Green.

I do have a Drake story for you. I don’t even know if this is public. Years ago, Steph [Curry] and Draymond [Green] — we had a home game and we were flying to LA after our home game. We all got to the airport, and Steph and Draymond weren’t on the plane at the departure time. Eric Housen, our travel man, called Steph to see what was going on. Steph said, ‘oh my fault, I’m with Drake and Draymond, we’re at the arena still, sorry we’re late.’ We had a team rule at the time that you could bring a friend on the plane a couple of times a year. Unbeknownst to me, Steph decided to use one of his slots for Drake. Drake got on the plane that night with Draymond and Steph, and I fined all three of them for being late. Drake paid his $500 fine. You can ask him that — true story.

Via @wcgoldberg on Twitter:

Steve Kerr on the time he fined Drake $500 for causing Steph Curry and Draymond Green to be late for the Warriors' team plane. pic.twitter.com/sNFZftmy6I — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) January 11, 2021

Although it’s not the championship, the Warriors will have an opportunity for a small slice of regular-season revenge with the Raptors at Chase Center on Sunday night. Golden State will open the 2019 NBA Finals rematch at 5:30 p.m. PST.