Steve Kerr shares favorite Michael Jordan story from time with Bulls

With ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls set to premiere this weekend, the stories about that team and the players are starting to come out.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was in his fifth and final season with the Bulls, and was a vital member of the bench that year.

During a conference call designed to promote the documentary, Kerr was asked to share his favorite Michael Jordan-related story.

"We used to have a contest," Kerr said. "We'd shoot from the hash mark on the sideline at the end of every shootaround, about four of us, maybe five of us, and at the end of shootaround we'd start launching shots from there, and whoever made the shot first won, and Michael saw us doing it, and he just had to be involved.

"So he came down and started getting into the contest every day, and before you knew it, it was for money, and he was usually winning. That was sort of a typical Michael story, like he just craved the competition, and I think he loved the interaction, loved the whole idea of competing in any form. It's kind of what made him who he was."

That sounds like the most Jordan-esque story ever. The man loved to compete at everything. Basketball. Baseball. Golf. Everything. So taking over an event that his teammates started fits with MJ.

Now, can you imagine if the Warriors, at the height of their powers in 2017-18, held this type of competition at the end of every shootaround?

Let's say Steph Curry Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Nick Young and Quinn Cook, that Warriors' team's best five 3-point shooters, squared off. Who would win? We've got our money on Steph since he practices long-distance shots so much. But it would be fun to watch, just like Jordan competing against his Bulls teammates in the late 90s.

By the way, Jason Hehir, the director of "The Last Dance," said that Bulls' final shootaround competition will open the 10th episode of the documentary. We can't wait to see that.

