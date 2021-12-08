Will Steve Kerr set Steph Curry free to chase 3-point record?

Will Kerr let Curry loose to pass Allen's 3-point record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The world is ready to watch Steph Curry pass Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

The Warriors star needs 16 triples to be crowned 3-point king. We know it’s going to happen, but the big question now is when?

Coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game's Damon & Ratto and discussed how he plans to approach the highly-anticipated moment in NBA history.

Curry has previously said he would like to break the record in the comfort of his own home at Chase Center.

Golden State (20-4) hosts the Portland Trailblazers Wednesday night in San Francisco before going on a five-game road trip, meaning Curry would need to hit 16 threes in one game if he wants to celebrate in the Bay.

The chances of that happening might have seemed impossible years ago -- that was until Curry completely redefined the game of basketball and made the opportunity of scoring 16 3-pointers in one game, well, possible.

Portland (11-14) has the worst defense by defensive rating (112.9) and will be without their stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum due to injuries.

If Steph is on fire Wednesday night, will Kerr let his sharpshooter loose in an effort to chase the record?

“I actually considered that last night,” Kerr told 95.7 The Game. “I thought about it because I’m driving home and I’m thinking ‘Alright if Steph actually did that and made like 15 threes that means he’s got about 45 points minimum and we’re probably winning by a healthy margin I’m guessing. That would make me the villain if I take him out. And yet if I don’t take him out, I’m a complete fool because he could get hurt. It’s pretty much a lose-lose for me.’”

But chasing a record isn’t that important to Curry, Kerr said, adding that his star guard understands there’s a code of conduct to follow.



“He would not chase a record like that at an expense of a game, at the expense of other guys’ playing time,” Kerr said. “So if it were to happen, it would happen in the context of the game.



“Once a game is decided, Steph would understand not only is it time to come out for health reasons, [but] from a competitive standpoint there’s a code of conduct. If there’s a blowout you take guys out, you don’t run up the score, you don’t chase records, it’s not what you do and I think everyone in sports knows that.”

Curry’s career-high in one game is 13 and the league-high is 14, set by his teammate and fellow Splash Bro Klay Thompson in 2018.

