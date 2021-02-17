Steve Kerr sees historic greatness in Steph Curry's Michael Jordan-like run

Kerr believes NBA has never seen run like Steph is on originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steve Kerr had a front-row seat to greatness during his playing days, sharing the floor with Michael Jordan for three-plus seasons with the Chicago Bulls, so he's well-versed in what all-time talent looks like.

But the Warriors coach has never seen anything like what Steph Curry has been doing over the last 10 games.

"He's on, I think, the best run that I've ever seen him on," Kerr told 95.7 The Game's "Damon, Ratto and Kolsky." "I know that's saying a lot because he's had some incredible stretches. But given the differences in the roster -- a run three years ago with [Kevin Durant] and [Klay Thompson] next to him versus a run now, for the reasons you just mentioned with all the different defenses and double teams, I just think this is more impressive. What I see is a guy who is equally lethal on and off the ball to an extent that nobody has ever been in the history of the league. When you think about all the best scorers, you really think about them on ball, dominating the ball one-on-one, pick-and-roll, whatever it is.

"But to see Steph so efficient on pick-and-roll, and then to see him become Reggie Miller or Rip Hamilton when he's off the ball and just flying around screens and catching and shooting, there's nobody like him. He's such a unique talent and unique force. That's why it's such a joy to watch him play because he just stresses the defense in such different ways."

Over the last 10 games, Curry has scored at least 25 points and is shooting over 50 percent from the field in each contest. The last guard to achieve that feat was Jordan, who did so in 11 straight games during the 1995-96 season.

There's no doubt that Curry is playing at an MVP level even as the Warriors scratch and claw to stay above .500.

In his last 10 games, Curry is averaging 34.5 points per game while shooting 58 percent from the field and 51.2 percent from 3-point range while attempting 12.1 triples per game per game.

Story continues

But as good as Curry has been, the Warriors are only 5-5 in those 10 games. The Warriors' 15-13 record is the one thing keeping Curry from being mentioned as one of the MVP frontrunners along with LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

If Curry truly wants to be taken seriously as an MVP candidate, the Warriors have to start racking up the wins. Their next six games are all against Eastern Conference teams with a .500 record or worse, meaning this is the perfect time for Curry to pile on the stats and for Golden State to string together some wins.

If they can do both, Curry will be right in the thick of the MVP race as we head into the All-Star break.