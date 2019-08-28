Steve Kerr says he would welcome Andrew Bogut back to Warriors next season

When Australia upset the United States in an exhibition game tune-up for the World Cup, Andrew Bogut was in the center of it. Literally. The Boomers used him as the fulcrum of the offense, getting him the rock at the elbow and having everyone else move and cut, then Bogut carved Team USA’s defense with his passing.

Bogut played quality minutes for the Warriors in the playoffs as well last season. This season Bogut is returning to Australia to play for Sydney — he was the NBL MVP last season — but when that season ends he said he would be open to an NBA return.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And Steve Kerr said he would welcome Bogut back. From The Daily Telegraph, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“If something happens where I am healthy and feeling good at the end of the next NBL year, and they call again and want to do it, I’m all ears,” Bogut said in April. “We loved having Bogues at the Warriors last year,” Kerr recently said. “I think it was really good for him to play in Sydney. Part of that was just being home.”

The Warriors have Kevon Looney and Willie Cauley-Stein at center, plus of course Draymond Green will play critical minutes at the five.

A lot depends on where the Warriors are come March — in the playoff mix? Contenders? Still healthy? — but Bogut could be a quality addition for another stretch run. If not the Warriors, expect there will be other teams calling as well. Everyone saw what he did to Team USA.