Steve Kerr says Mychal Mulder has ‘a good chance’ at making the Warriors 15-man roster

After bouncing around the G League to start his professional career, Mychal Mulder landed with the Golden State Warriors on a 10-day contract in late February.

During his 10-day deal, Mulder impressed, averaging 11 points on 38.8% shooting from the field with 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 29.1 minutes. During that span, Mulder tallied double-figures in scoring in four games, including 18 and 17 point scoring performances.

Instead of inking the Kentucky product to another 10-day, the Warriors opted to sign him to a multi-year non-guaranteed contract. However, his solid debut in the Bay Area was cut to only seven games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With training camp underway for the 2020-21 season, Mulder will be one of the players competing for a place on the Warriors roster. Luckily for Mulder, he has a fan in Steve Kerr. Following the third day of practice at Chase Center, Kerr said he thinks Mulder has “a good chance” at making Golden State’s 15-man roster.

Well, I think he has a good chance. I’m a fan of Mike. He’s a shooter. He’s a smart player at both ends. We were really pleased with his play a year ago. We’re a team that’s not heavy on shooting as we know, especially with Klay [Thompson] going out. Mike just has to be himself and play hard and compete. He had a good day today — knocked down some shots and made some plays. He’s got to just keep pushing forward and see how it all goes.

The 26-year-old will vie for a role behind Steph Curry in Golden State’s backcourt. Mulder will likely compete for minutes with Damion Lee and Jordan Poole.

With Klay Thompson out, the Warriors could use a high caliber shooter like Mulder in the rotation. Over his last two seasons in the G League, Mulder shot 40.5% from beyond the arc on 8.4 attempts per game.

During Golden State’s opening preseason game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Mulder will be a player to keep an eye on.

