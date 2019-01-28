Steve Kerr says he lost a bet on DeMarcus Cousins’ first technical foul

The Golden State Warriors appear unbeatable now that things seemed to have smooth out between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

Oh, plus they added DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins has played just three games with the Warriors since returning from an Achilles injury, but already he has earned himself a ton of praise for playing well within Golden State’s system. And as of Thursday, Cousins has earned his first technical foul.

The Warriors big man got his first tech after getting tangled up with Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant in the second quarter of their game in D.C. on Thursday. It wasn’t entirely unexpected from Cousins, who has a propensity for picking up technicals.

However, it did lose Golden State head coach Steve Kerr a little bet.

Via NBC Sports Bay Area and KNBR:

“Yeah, I lost a bet,” Kerr said Friday on KNBR 680. “I had Game 2 as his first technical. But it took three games.”

DeMarcus Cousins gets his first technical as a Warrior.#Warriors pic.twitter.com/iWy5vCdHeY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 25, 2019





This is all to say that it is context or how the Warriors feel about Cousins. He will only be a positive to their hopeful championship run, and they are well aware of the detriment that he could bring to a team. The way to counter that, as Kerr clearly knows, is to let technical fouls just sort of roll off his back.