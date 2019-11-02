Steve Kerr says Draymond Green will be on games, minutes restriction

Warriors owner Joe Lacob said tanking is "against every single thing" the team stands for, but they might not have a choice.

That much became clear Friday ahead of the Warriors' home game against the visiting San Antonio Spurs, when coach Steve Kerr announced that forward and defensive leader Draymond Green will be on a minutes restriction for the rest of the season in the wake of Steph Curry's broken hand.

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: "We won't run him into the ground." Dray will be on a games and minutes schedule this season. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) November 2, 2019

Oh, it's a great time out, folks.

The Warriors arguably have been the worst team in the league through the first four games of their season, and what was bad now will be worse. Much worse. Curry is out for at least three months, and by saying they won't "run [Green] into the ground," the Warriors might be throwing in the towel on the 2019-20 campaign, considering all that and Klay Thompson's torn ACL.

It could be all about the 2020 NBA Draft, in which the Warriors likely will select from their highest position since drafting Harrison Barnes No. 7 overall in 2012. That year, their first-round pick was top-7 protected, and the Warriors lost 17 of their final 20 games to even have a chance at keeping the selection.

Who was Golden State's second-round selection that year? Why none other than Green, of course.

One might recall that 2012 draft provided the final pieces of the core of a championship team. The Warriors, who still have 77 potentially painful games to play, only can hope it works out the same way this time.

