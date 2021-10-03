Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has taken COVID-19 vaccine, will be allowed at home games

The Golden State Warriors have averted a potential crisis.

Andrew Wiggins has taken a COVID-19 vaccine, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Sunday. That means he'll be allowed to play in Golden State home games.

Wiggins had previously expressed skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines, leaving his status in doubt for the upcoming season. Warriors players who aren't vaccinated aren't allowed access to to the Chase Center during games without an exemption. A San Francisco regulation prohibits unvaccinated people 12 years and older from attending large indoor gatherings. Home players are subject to the rule, where visiting players are not.

Andrew Wiggins will be allowed at Warriors home games this season. (Cary Edmondson/Reuters)

The NBA denied Wiggins' request for a religious exemption — no major religion prohibits its followers from taking a vaccine — meaning that without a vaccine, he wouldn't have been available for Golden State's 41 regular-season home games and beyond.

Wiggins risked paychecks before taking vaccine

The NBA announced last week that players who miss home games due to local regulations won't be paid for those missed games. Wiggins — slated to start at shooting guard until Klay Thompson returns — is scheduled to earn $31.6 million this season.

New York has a similar regulation requiring Knicks and Brooklyn Nets players to be vaccinated to access their home arenas. The New York Knicks announced that all of their players have been vaccinated. Nets guard Kyrie Irving reportedly hasn't taken a vaccine. He's declined to publicly address his status, but was not permitted to attend last week's Nets media day in person with the team citing COVID-19 regulations.