Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins is in ‘fantastic shape’ for Warriors offseason minicamp
In a season littered with struggles and injuries for the Warriors, the arrival of Andrew Wiggins provided a moment of intrigue in the Bay Area. However, his Golden State debut was cut short when the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 12 games, the former Rookie of the Year averaged 19.4 points on 45.7% shooting from the field with 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per contest. After an extended layoff from official basketball activities, Steve Kerr was impressed with the shape Wiggins was in for Golden State’s voluntary camp. Andrew’s been great. He’s in fantastic shape.