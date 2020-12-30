Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins ‘took over the game’ vs. Pistons

After a slow start over the first two games of the 2020-21 campaign, Andrew Wiggins is beginning to hit his stride for the Golden State Warriors. On Sunday, Wiggins tallied 19 points in Golden State’s win over the Chicago Bulls. The former No. 1 overall pick backed it up with another solid performance against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

Wiggins notched a season-high 27 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field with seven boards and three assists in 38 minutes. The former member of the Minnesota Timberwolves was a factor on the defensive end of the floor, recording three blocks and a steal. Wiggins finished Golden State’s 116-106 win over Chicago with a season-best +19 on the boxscore.

With the Warriors carrying only a one-point lead into the fourth quarter, Wiggins closed the game, scoring 17 of his 27 points in the final 12 minutes of the contest. During the fourth quarter, Wiggins added a trio of shots from beyond the arc.

Following the game, Steve Kerr had high praise for Wiggins, calling his performance against the Pistons”phenomenal.”

I think so. He [Andrew Wiggins] was phenomenal, and he just took over the game — knocking down threes, getting to the rim, getting to the foul line. Yeah, Andrew was fantastic that whole fourth quarter. I don’t know how many points he scored in the fourth — seventeen, that was just huge.

Listen to Kerr’s full postgame press conference via Warriors SoundCloud.

With his effort against the Pistons, Wiggins matched his scoring high since joining the Warriors. Over 13 games last season, Wiggins notched 27 points twice.

At the start of the new season, the Golden State wing is averaging 17.8 points on 36.8% shooting from the field with six rebounds and two assists per game.

Wiggins will have the opportunity to continue his stretch of solid play when the Portland Trail Blazers come to the Bay Area on Friday for Chase Center’s 2020-21 home opener.

