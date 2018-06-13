Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala pranked him about leaving for Kings

All is well in a land of the Golden State Warriors. The 2018 NBA champs celebrated in Oakland today with their championship parade. Meanwhile, stories about the Warriors are beginning to trickle out of Golden State, including one about Andre Iguodala‘s free agency in 2017.

Iguodala had many suitors that summer, including the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings, in addition to the Warriors. According to Golden State coach Steve Kerr, Iguodala apparently pranked the Warriors coach by setting up a conference call with him and GM Bob Myers to let them know that he was going to head to Sacramento.

Speaking on Zach Lowe’s podcast on Tuesday, Kerr told the story about Iguodala’s joke.

Via The Lowe Post:

I was never really that worried. I guess Sacramento was involved, and they were offering him a big deal. Typical Andre, he decided to play a joke on Bob and me. He got us on a conference call and told us he was going to go to Sacramento. We wished him well and he’s like, “I gotcha suckers, I’m coming back.”

We know that there were some things happening behind the scenes in the Warriors organization that David West hinted about — some things that might not be exactly all peaches and cream. This seems relatively harmless, but no doubt we will hear more stories about the intricacies of this team and the people behind it as the days move along through summer.

Apparently Iguodala didn’t catch Kerr by surprise for too long, and his ruse only stood up for a few seconds until they figured out the Warriors guard was going to return to the team. Still, to have that kind of relationship and trust between a player and front office folks is pretty surprising. You don’t hear about two many players pranking their general managers during free agency.