Steve Kerr sarcastically responds to President Donald Trump's tweet about kneeling Giants players

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t care if President Donald Trump stops watching sports. Trump sent out a tweet Tuesday criticizing San Francisco Giants players for kneeling during the national anthem. In the tweet, Trump said he wouldn’t watch sports if players took a knee.

Kerr, 54, wouldn’t be too torn up if the 74-year-old Trump followed through with that threat.

Trump didn’t specifically mention the Giants by name, but his tweet came hours after numerous Giants players — and manager Gabe Kapler — took a knee during the national anthem during an exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics.

Kerr responded with a gif of Willy Wonka saying, “Stop. Don’t. Come back.” Anyone who’s seen “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” knows Gene Wilder’s delivery of that line was dripping with sarcasm.

Athletes kneeling is a popular topic for Trump. He was a vocal critic of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as Kaepernick protested racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the 2016 NFL season. Trump has continued to hammer the issue every time an athlete takes a knee, or any time the topic creeps back into the news cycle.

If Trump truly is going to boycott every sport that features protests ... well, he’s probably going to have to stop watching sports all together. Nearly every professional league is planning to allow some form of protest in 2020.

More from Yahoo Sports: