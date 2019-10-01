Steve Kerr ribs new consultant Zaza Pachulia after Warriors' first practice

At one point or another, most people experience the moment when someone gives them a blank stare after you tell them what your profession is.

For the first time in his life, Zaza Pachulia might be in that spot.

After a lengthy NBA career, Pachulia joined the Warriors front office this offseason as a consultant. A consultant is one of those occupations where no one really knows what the job entails. Whether you're a legal consultant, public relations consultant or a basketball consultant, the job is as vague as can be.

Even Steve Kerr has no idea what Pachulia does.

On Tuesday, Kerr was asked how Pachulia is doing in his new role, and the Warriors head coach took the opportunity to rib his former player.

How did Zaza Pachulia do today in his new role with #Warriors front office?



Kerr: "I don't know what the hell Zaza did today. I gotta go ask him." 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kesBl8sOKs



— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 1, 2019

Better get busy, Zaza.

Pachulia's return to the Bay also reignited his bromance with star shooting guard Klay Thompson.

Since Pachulia's job is nebulous and Thompson is recovering from a torn ACL, the two undoubtedly will create many more buddy cop-worthy moments.

Perhaps Zaza will even take the ferry to work with Klay.

