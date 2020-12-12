Steve Kerr reveals target playing time range for Steph Curry and other Warriors in the opening preseason game vs. Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors are just one day away from their first game action in nine long months.

The Warriors are slated to host the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center in San Francisco for the opening game of their 2020-21 NBA preseason.

Along with the 2020 Bay Area debuts of Kelly Oubre Jr., Brad Wanamaker, Kent Bazemore and Nico Mannion, the preseason tilt against Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will be Stephen Curry’s second game since suffering a hand injury that sidelined him for 60 games last season.

In the past, the preseason may have served as just a light warmup for the regular season. However, with limited time in training camp and a new roster with a bevy of new additions, every minute of Golden State’s preseason schedule is a chance to build chemistry on the court.

After practice at training camp on Friday, Steve Kerr revealed a plan for the Warriors playing time against the Nuggets. The Warriors head coach said every player on the roster is going to “get pretty significant minutes.”

Tomorrow I’m thinking in the 20 range would be max for just about everybody. Which means literally every guy on the roster is going to get pretty significant minutes. I’m going to discuss this with Steph [Curry] and the veteran players tomorrow. Andrew [Wiggins], Kelly [Oubre Jr.] and guys like that. And I will discuss it with Rick [Celebrini], and we will get a plan together. Realistically about 20 minutes seems right.

Listen to Kerr’s full post-practice presser via Warriors SoundCloud.

With James Wiseman and Draymond Green still absent from Golden State’s group practices at training camp, both have been ruled out against the Nuggets. Earlier in the week, Kerr said he’s leaning towards starting Kevon Looney in the frontcourt against Denver.

The Warriors will tipoff the preseason against the Nuggets at 5:30 P.M. PST at Chase Center.

