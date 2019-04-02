Steve Kerr reveals moment Warriors' dynasty could've died before it began originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

It sounds weird to say now, but there once was a time that a potential Warriors dynasty was in doubt.

Back in 2015, during the Warriors' first playoff run with head coach Steve Kerr, a moment of doubt arose.

Despite being loaded with talent, the Warriors found themselves trailing Zach Randolph, Marc Gasol and the Memphis Grizzlies 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinals.

It was during that moment that Kerr and general manager Bob Myers wondered if the Dubs had what it took to get past the Grit and Grind Grizzlies.

"I had a flashback walking into this building, in this practice gym," Kerr told ESPN. "[Warriors GM] Bob Myers and I laid on that floor over there down 2-1 to Memphis in 2015 and we were basically talking, 'Can we do this? Can we pull this off? Can we beat Memphis?'"

Kerr and Myers' worries were quickly put to rest.

Steph Curry exploded for 33 points in Game 4 to tie the series, and the Warriors rolled in Games 5 and 6 to punch their tickets to the Western Conference finals, eventually marching to the 2015 NBA title.

Four years later, Kerr and the Warriors have won three titles and appear to be hell-bent on winning their fourth championship in five seasons.

Golden State has put together one of the most impressive runs in NBA history, but it wasn't as easy as they've made it look.