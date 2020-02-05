Steve Kerr reveals what he misses about watching Kevin Durant practice

Kevin Durant doesn't sport the Warriors' colors anymore, but he's missed. And one thing he routinely did in practice especially is missed by Steve Kerr.

"I miss watching his post-practice workouts," the Warriors coach told reporters after Tuesday's practice in New York (h/t Bay Area News Group's Wes Goldberg).

"He was a mesmerizing post-practice player, and I mean that sincerely. Steph and Klay as well," Kerr said.

The Warriors will face Durant's new team, the Brooklyn Nets, on Wednesday.

Durant's time with Golden State was a memorable three years. In those seasons, he helped in sending the team to three consecutive finals appearances and two championships.

Despite the feeling Durant had "faded from the group," before he ultimately went to the Nets, Kerr acknowledged the post-practice shooting drills were something he was fond of.

"To watch those guys post-practice and the diligence, the discipline that they show, the routines, was incredible," Kerr said.

While Durant will not be playing in Wednesday's game as he continues to rehab his Achilles injury, the subject of the "reunion" of sorts was not to be ignored.

"It was mesmerizing watching Kevin just do his game-like shots. He went so hard in his drill work. Explosion off his catch-and-goes. He was very detailed in all of that work."

