Steve Kerr reveals how Jordan Poole can become Warriors' two-way threat

Kerr reveals how Poole can become two-way threat for Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors guard Jordan Poole is entering his fourth NBA season and will attempt to build off his breakout 2021-22 campaign.

Last season, Poole set a career high in points (18.5), assists (4.0) and total rebounds (3.4) per game, playing a vital role in Golden State's 2022 NBA title run.

Additionally, Poole made strides from beyond the arc, averaging 7.6 3-point attempts while possessing a 36 percent 3-point shooting percentage. Both were career highs and led many to call the 23-year-old "Kid Splash."

Despite the improvements made by Poole, Warriors coach Steve Kerr stated on Thursday's edition of 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" that the guard can refine his game on the defensive side to become an all-around player for Golden State.

"I don't know that he can do anything more to step up offensively," Kerr said. "So the area where he can still improve is at the defensive end.

"I thought last year in the playoffs when he was fully engaged and really playing with physicality, he showed he can be a legit two-way player, but he knows he hasn't become that consistently. And so that's the next step for Jordan."

While Poole might be looking to improve his game during the 2022-23 NBA season, the elephant in the room is the guard's contract situation.

Poole became eligible to sign a rookie-scale extension on July 6. If he and the Warriors don’t reach a deal by Oct. 17, Poole will go into next offseason as a restricted free agent. Nonetheless, the Warriors do have the option to match any deal that Poole receives.

That advantage could be why Golden State is exhibiting patience with Poole when it comes to an extension. Still, the price could go up if the Michigan product puts up even better numbers than he did last season.

