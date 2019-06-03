Steve Kerr reveals how DeMarcus Cousins reacted to getting Game 2 start originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

DeMarcus Cousins will never forget what happened on Sunday night in Toronto.

The big man recorded 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in the Warriors' win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Considering he tore his left quadriceps seven weeks ago, that kind of production was somewhat surprising. It was also surprising that he was able to play nearly 28 minutes.

But the biggest surprise came about 30 minutes before the opening tip when we learned that he was going to start.

"We talked about it as a staff two days ago," Kerr said after his news conference. "And it was pretty much unanimous that we should start him. He's starting to feel healthier. I thought he gave us some good minutes the other night.

"And let's face it, with the injury to Kevin, we need some scoring punch from another position besides the backcourt."

So the day after Cousins played just eight minutes off the bench in Game 1, the Warriors' coaching staff pretty much decided that the four-time All-Star wasn't going to come off the bench again.

And when it was relayed to him that he would jump center in Game 2, how did Cousins react?

"About time!" Kerr said before booming with laughter.

Plain and simple, the Warriors don't even the series at one game apiece without Cousins stepping up in a big way.

And now, there shouldn't be any guesswork as to who starts at center moving forward. The Dubs' man in the middle is back.

"He was special," Steph Curry said of Cousins. "Obviously, you get more comfortable, more minutes and playing aggressive when he's out there, puts a lot of pressure on their defense.

"And even on our defensive end, making his presence felt blocking shots, being in the right place at the right time. It's a big lift for us."





DeMarcus Cousins slid his feet and ended up forcing Kawhi into a tough long 2. He then leads the break and hits Iguodala for the 3. Big sequence pic.twitter.com/rtCu7aSYXY — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) June 3, 2019

