Steve Kerr reveals when Andrew Bogut will play first game with Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Andrew Bogut will be back in the Bay Area on Saturday, but the center will not play in the Warriors' current four-game road trip.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Steve Kerr announced to reporters Friday in Houston that Bogut's first game back with the Warriors will be on Thursday against the Pacers at Oracle Arena.

Steve Kerr said Andrew Bogut will meet the team in the Bay. Kerr said that because Bogut gets to the Bay on Saturday it wouldn't make sense to join the team after flying across the world. — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) March 15, 2019

In 26 career games against the Pacers, Bogut has averaged 12.8 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Bogut, 34, will serve as an insurance option for the Warriors coming off the bench. The big man was named MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in Australia this season where he averaged 11.4 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

[RELATED: Kirk Lacob jokes about real reason Andrew Bogut signed with Warriors]

Coming off the bench, Bogut will join a group of centers for the Warriors that includes DeMarcus Cousins, Kevon Looney, Jordan Bell, and Draymond Green when they go small.

The 7-footer last played on the Warriors in the 2015-16 season when he averaged 5.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.