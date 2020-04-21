Steve Kerr retells the story of winning a 1997 Final Four bet against Michael Jordan

Warriors head coach and former Arizona men's basketball standout Steve Kerr joined Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson on "Pac-12 Perspective" to talk about Michael Jordan and ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary. As part of his reminiscing, Kerr told the story about how he won a bet against his then Chicago Bulls teammate based on the outcome of the 1997 Final Four game between Kerr's Wildcats and Jordan's Tar Heels. Arizona would go on to win the national championship that year, and the Bulls would go on to win the NBA title. For the full interview, subscribe to "Pac-12 Perspective" on your favorite podcast app.