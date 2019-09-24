Steve Kerr responds to Kevin Durant's comments about Warriors' offense

A couple of weeks ago, former Warriors star Kevin Durant made headlines when he said the following about the Golden State offense:

"The motion offense we run in Golden State, it only works to a certain point," the Brooklyn Nets forward told J.R. Moehringer of The Wall Street Journal. "We can totally rely on our system for maybe the first two rounds.

"Then the next two rounds we're going to have to mix in individual play. We've got to throw teams off, because they're smarter in that round of playoffs.

"So now I have to dive into my bag, deep, to create stuff on my own, off the dribble, isos, pick-and-rolls, more so than let the offense create points for me."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently was asked about the two-time NBA Finals MVP's comments, and his answer might surprise you.

"I wasn't at all offended by what Kevin said because it's basically the truth," Kerr told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. "You look at any system, I mean, I played the triangle with Michael Jordan. The offense ran a lot smoother all regular season and the first couple rounds of the playoffs than it did in the conference finals and Finals. It just did.

"That's why guys like Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant are who they are. They can transcend any defense. But defenses in the playoffs, deep in the playoffs, combined with the physicality of the game - where refs can't possibly call a foul every time - means that superstars have to take over.

"No system is just going to dice a Finals defense up. You have to rely on individual play. I didn't look at (his comment) as offensive. I look at that as fact."

If you were hoping Kerr would say something inflammatory, you definitely are disappointed right now.

Also, he's spot on.

No drama here!

