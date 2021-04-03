Steve Kerr responds to Draymond Green: Play-in motivates me

“Well, it motivates me,” the Warriors coach told the media. “We want to do as well as we can, and we want to have a shot. I still maintain that we have a chance to get a lot better and to make a run.

“I realize that as we are currently constituted, we’re not a championship contender. I think that’s obvious. So, I understand what Draymond is saying. After so many years of being a championship contender, it is tough to look at the standings and say, ‘Wow, we’re just trying to make it into the play-in stuff.’

“Yeah, that’s a totally different deal than what we’re used to. But these are our circumstances. This is our reality. But everything matters organizationally going forward. I think getting into the playoffs would be a big accomplishment and a stepping stone toward next year.

“So, I think this is something that should drive us, just with more of a big picture thought in mind.”