Steve Kerr responds to Donald Trump's comments on Colin Kaepernick, NFL

Steve Kerr hit President Donald Trump with some sarcasm on Wednesday night.

‘He has to be able to play well.' Kind of ironic, don't you think? https://t.co/VF3yGuNWYT — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 18, 2020

Kerr's tweet was in response to Trump saying Colin Kaepernick should get another shot in the NFL ... if he deserves it.

"If he deserves it, he should," Trump said to reporters Wednesday. "If he has the playing ability. He started off great and then he didn't end up very great as a player. He was terrific in his rookie year (Kaepernick threw five passes as a rookie), I think he was very good his second year (Kaepernick led the 49ers to the Super Bowl) and then something happened. So his playing wasn't up to snuff.

"The answer is absolutely I would [support Kaepernick in the NFL]. As far as kneeling, I'd love to see him get another shot. But obviously he has to play well. If he can't play well, I think it would be very unfair."

This comes from the same man who literally tweeted his anger about players peacefully protesting by kneeling during the national anthem only 11 days ago.

Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell's rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020

This comes from the same man who said of players kneeling in 2017, "wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag to say, 'get that son of a b---h off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired.' "

Trump wishes NFL owners would tell anthem protesters "get that son of a bitch off the field right now" pic.twitter.com/gq4EH3lNoY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 23, 2017

This comes from the same man whose Vice President, Mike Pence, left a 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts in 2017 before it even started because members of the 49ers were kneeling during the national anthem. The planned trip reportedly cost over $325,000.

Kaepernick became the first athlete to kneel during the anthem in a 2016 preseason game as a peaceful protest against racial and social injustices, along with police brutality. He threw for 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions over 12 games that year. Kaepernick also added 468 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.

He opted out of his contract in March 2017 after the newly hired general manager John Lynch informed him the 49ers would be releasing him if he didn't opt out. No team has signed Kaepernick since.

As far as if he's good enough, here's some perspective.

Chad Henne turns 35 years old next month, by the time the 2020 season starts, he will thrown 5 passes in the preceding 2181 days.



In that same time frame, Colin Kaepernick has thrown 959 passes.



Chad Henne is the backup for the defending Super Bowl champions. https://t.co/l6ACuzQYnD







— nick wright (@getnickwright) June 17, 2020

Kaepernick hasn't taken a snap since the 2016 season, however, he might find a home back in the NFL this year. The former 49ers QB will be on the Los Angeles Chargers' summer workout list, coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Wednesday.

"I haven't spoken with Colin, not sure where he's at as far in his career, what he wants to do, but Colin definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system that we're going to be running. I'm very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway," Lynn said, via ESPN.

Only time will tell if Kaepernick's NFL career will continue, and what Trump's response will be.

