Steve Kerr provides update on Kevin Durant's status for the NBA Finals

Warriors superstar Kevin Durant will not play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday against the Raptors.

But KD did travel with the team to Toronto, which means there's a chance he suits up for Game 2.

"His next step is individual court work," Golden State head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Wednesday. "That will be the next priority over the next couple of days and hopefully he can ramp that up.

"And then he's gonna have to practice. We have to see him in practice before he can play a game and he hasn't practiced yet."

Translation -- a lot has to happen over the next three to four days for the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP to take the floor on Sunday night.

Games 3 and 4 are at Oracle Arena on Wednesday, June 5 and Friday, June 7, respectively.

As Warriors GM Bob Myers said last week: "The tricky thing with Kevin is you cannot have a setback because we're so up against it. This is not something you can push hard because if you have a setback, it kind of takes you out of the equation."

Additionally, the Dubs haven't yet decided if DeMarcus Cousins will be active for Game 1. Or they have decided, but they don't want the Raptors to know what they're thinking...

