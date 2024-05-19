Steve Kerr provides honest update on long-term future with Warriors

Steve Kerr signed a two-year contract extension earlier this season. However, the veteran head coach isn’t sure whether he will extend his stay beyond that new deal, regardless of whether he leads the Golden State Warriors to a fifth championship or not.

Kerr’s comments came during a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area. The veteran head coach will likely remain with Golden State for as long as his veteran core are still active players. They’ve achieved incredible success together and could potentially walk away at the same time.

“But there’s going to come a time and maybe it’s in two years when my contract is up,” Kerr said. “Maybe that’s the time when it’s time for me to move on and time for the Warriors to seek new blood and new ideas. We’ll both know when that time comes. I can tell you one thing: It will be a very amicable parting of the ways, whenever that happens.”

The Warriors hired Kerr as their head coach in 2014. He has overseen 793 regular-season games, winning 519 for a win percentage of 65.4%. He’s also led the franchise in 140 postseason games, winning 99 and dropping 41. He will also lead Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he could potentially win a gold medal.

Whenever Kerr chooses to call time on his career, the NBA will be losing one of the best head coaches of his generation. And the Warriors will be facing a difficult task in replacing him.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire