Steve Kerr praises “advanced” Warriors rookies ahead of new season

The Golden State Warriors added Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis this summer via the draft. Both rookies have been impressive throughout the Warriors’ preseason schedule and could earn regular-season rotation minutes based on their current level of play.

When speaking to the media following the Warriors’ October 20 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Steve Kerr praised how “advanced” both rookies are despite their young age. Jackson-Davis has proven valuable when defending the paint, while Podziemski has flashed three-level scoring, rebounding, and playmaking during his outings. Neither player would look out of place in the rotation on opening night.

“Both Brandin and Trayce have a good feel for the game,” Kerr said. “They both understand the patterns. They understand defensive decisions, and timing, positioning. Brandin is a great rebounder. Trayce is a guy who can finish at the rim and does a good job of protecting the paint. Both very impressive players. It’s just fun to see how advanced they are already at such a young age.”

The Warriors have consistently taken a slow approach to developing young talent. With such a competitive roster, Golden State has struggled to get the best from some of their recent picks. However, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have thrived in their slowly increasing roles in recent seasons. Podziemski and Jackson-Davis could be in for a similar developmental process.

Kerr has been impressed with Podz and TJD's "feel for the game" 👀 pic.twitter.com/OUifXSDq4V — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 21, 2023

However, given the Warriors’ current roster construction, Kerr could look to throw his new rookies into the mix from the jump. Golden State has a good balance between veteran talent and youthful energy, and that could bode well for the upcoming season. Especially if it means Podziemski and Jackson-Davis are seeing consistent floor time.

