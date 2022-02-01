Steve Kerr on players trash-talking Stephen Curry: ‘I highly encourage it’

And the trash-talking ensued. But it was all one-sided. Curry never said a word back to Porter. “I highly encourage it,” said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr of players jarring with Curry. “I think he’s unfazed by it, to be honest,” Juan Toscano-Anderson said. “He finds it comedic. I mean, he’s great. He’s gonna do what he does. … What do y’all say? Steph’s gonna Steph.”

Source: Kendra Andrews @ ESPN

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. talks a little trash, but gets some advice from Steph Curry ift.tt/eCk1FNhoK – 3:18 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Stephen Curry scores 21 of his 40 in fourth quarter, Warriors top Rockets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/01/ste… – 2:13 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

On a night trash talk from a third-year guard spurred Steph Curry to a fourth quarter he won’t soon forget: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 1:54 AM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Kerr on Klay’s rough shooting night:”We’ve talked to him & he knows it’s a process. His shot will consistently be there over time. But in the first weeks, there’s gonna be some tough nights. But that’s all part of it. I think he looks great physically & he did great defensively.” – 12:51 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry’s rotation pattern usually has him leaving in the middle of the fourth quarter for a rest. Steve Kerr skipped that sub tonight as Curry was erupting for 21 in the quarter.

Curry: “The right call for sure. I won that one tonight.” pic.twitter.com/8gjHNCS4of – 12:46 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Steph, Ray & Reggie are 1-2-3 on the Three-Point List. They are the 3 Best Ever at moving without the ball. Young players, it’s not enough to work on your shot. Enormous amount of work before you get the ball. Watch how Curry does it. He’s the quickest ever in small spaces. – 12:42 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Steph Curry: “I was just joking about JK, Moody, Jalen…they were like 13, 14 when we won our first championship…Being side by side is kind of crazy…welcoming them and the new generation, that influence and all that but still not pass the torch too soon.” – 12:29 AM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry on the trash talk from Kevin Porter Jr.:

“Fun stuff like that happens in the game. I take it all as entertainment and sometimes you need a little boost. I never really play into it much. Obviously, I didn’t say anything back so just hoop and have fun with it.” – 11:53 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Stephen Curry on Kevin Porter Jr. approaching him postgame: “He asked a solid question about how I approached a certain part of the game. I wanted to give him what I knew.” – 11:40 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

There was a controversial non-call on Seth Curry at the end of the 4th which caused Doc Rivers to get a technical foul. He and the team react to what happened in the win at home. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/31/doc… via @SixersWire – 11:34 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets fall to Warriors as Stephen Curry takes over with a fourth-quarter blast houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 11:28 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

A Rockets announcer accusing Stephen Curry of traveling on a stepback jumper.

OK irony, you win. pic.twitter.com/6aV0yLiS3X – 11:22 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Juan Toscano-Anderson on Kevin Porter Jr. chirping at Steph Curry tonight: “You’ve just got to know what you’re stepping into.” – 11:15 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Christian Wood on Steph Curry: “Overall, I thought we were making it tough on him, but he’s a great player.” – 11:12 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

I didn’t know that. I didn’t notice that at all. But I highly encourage it.’ – Warriors coach Steve Kerr, urging opponents to smack-talk Stephen Curry. Kevin Porter Jr. did, and Curry dropped 40 – 11:01 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on Kevin Porter Jr. trash talking Steph Curry, whose 21 fourth-quarter points were the most of his career: “I didn’t notice that at all, but I highly encourage it.” – 11:00 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr on Kevin Porter Jr. jawing at Steph Curry: “I didn’t notice it. But I highly encourage it.” – 10:59 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on Moses Moody: “I think he has a chance to make a real impact for us the rest of the season. He’s in a great spot.” – 10:57 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

“I’m tired of seeing you,” Stephen Silas said he told Steph Curry after the game. “I don’t want to see you anymore.” – 10:53 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Stephen Silas on Steph Curry:

I told him after the game “I don’t want to see you anymore” – 10:51 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Last three games, Curry is 16-for-34 from three (47.1 percent) – 10:50 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Warriors 122, Rockets 108. Rockets 11th consecutive home loss. Curry’s 21 in the fourth quarter a career high. Wood with 24 but took just one shot in the fourth quarter. – 10:37 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets lose 122-108 to the Warriors. Curry with 21 of his 40 points in the 4thQ. – 10:36 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Steph Curry tonight:

40 PTS

9 AST

13-23 FG

7-14 3P

Slump over? pic.twitter.com/xY1Lu8bTfK – 10:35 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry finishes with 40 points in Houston. Scored 21 in the fourth quarter. Went 13/23 overall, 7/14 from 3. Closes out a cold January with his best scoring performance since December. – 10:34 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Stephen Curry with 40, 21 in the fourth, 1:23 to play – 10:32 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Stephen Curry getting MVP chants at Toyota Center – 10:32 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

A loud MVP chant breaks out with Steph Curry at the FT line – 10:31 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

All of Twitter right now is the @killakow “I was told Steph Curry wasn’t a good shooter” tweet. – 10:30 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Curry 7 of 10 for 19 points. In the fourth quarter with three minutes left. Kinda saw that coming. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 10:24 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

That’s 19 Steph Curry points the first 8+ minutes of the fourth quarter. Steve Kerr didn’t pull him at his normal time. Up to 38 points in the game. – 10:23 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Steph Curry with 38. He’s got 19 so far in the 4th quarter. He’s on one tonight. – 10:23 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Kevin Porter Jr. trash-talking Steph Curry more aggressively than anyone in a long time. Curry not saying anything back, but he’s ignited in the second half. Up to 33 points, 9 assists. Porter just hit a 3 over Curry to bring Houston back within four, five minutes left. – 10:20 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Kevin Porter Jr. talking that talk. Let’s see if Curry has an answer for that. – 10:20 PM

Drew Shiller @DrewShiller

STEPH CURRY IS ALIVE! – 10:18 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Curry scored 2 points in the first quarter on 1-of-4 shooting, he has 31 points since – 10:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Warriors’ Steve Kerr learned to enjoy process Rockets’ Stephen Silas now faces ift.tt/HyY1O8A7Q – 10:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Curry with 14 in the fourth quarter with more than five minutes to go. – 10:18 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

CURRY IS ON ONE. – 10:18 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Legit stunned that call on Curry got upheld. – 10:13 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Silas challenges call, uses his last time out. Just a touch of contact by Martin on a Curry drive, but enough that it’ll likely stand. He was closing as Curry slowed. – 10:11 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

How in the world does Stephen Curry get that foul call? – 10:11 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Silas uses uses his challenge as Martin is called for a foul on Curry. He won’t win it – 10:11 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Ja says they were trying to make the Sixers shots as tough as possible. Says it’s obviously tough “if you have a Curry on your team”. Says they’ve got to be more physical and continue to talk.

Credits the Sixers for getting to their spots and making their shots – 10:10 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Kerr calls a timeout, so the Rockets will be charged with their final timeout at the first dead ball under 3 minutes, unless they use it before, so Silas gets an extra 4 minutes to use his challenge. – 10:01 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Curry tied Rockets assistant coach Jeff Hornacek for 57th on the all-time assists list. Curry with nine tonight. Hornacek with none. – 10:01 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Meanwhile, you could make a pretty good starting five from second generation players in this game, Curry, Wiggins, Thompson, Payton II and Martin Jr. – 9:56 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Warriors 87, Rockets 78 after 3, pending review of Christopher 3 at the buzzer. (It’ll be good.) Wiggins, Curry with 19 apiece. Porter with 14p, 9a. Wood with 22p, 10r. – 9:54 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Sixers just have a vibe to them this season. Embiid an MVP frontrunner. Maxey has been brilliant. Seth Curry is having a career year. It’s got to be killing Daryl Morey not to flip Simmons for whatever can push this group over. – 9:42 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets turnovers on four of their past five possessions. Curry left very lonesome on a break, so he took a 3, not even waiting to watch it go in before turning around and heading the other way. – 9:41 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

KPJ and Curry have been going back and forth all night. – 9:38 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Drummond now with five fouls. Harris and Curry both have four. No Grizzlies are in foul trouble. – 9:26 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Stephen Curry isn’t moving great, and he keeps reaching at his left knee – 9:25 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Sixers bench livid, but if anything that might have been a foul on … Seth Curry? He jumped back into Jaren Jackson. Didn’t look like anyone else touched him. – 9:23 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Doc Rivers just drew a tech for his reaction to the no-call on Seth Curry to end regulation – 9:22 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

OT in Philly. Tied 111-111 as Memphis gets away with a potential foul on Seth Curry’s GW attempt. – 9:21 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Ja Morant misses the free throw. Seth Curry not able to hit it on the other end and we are now headed to OVERTIME. – 9:21 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers is irate over no foul call there on the Seth Curry shot. He’s still yelling at the official. Game is going to overtime tied at 111. #Sixers – 9:20 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

All of Seth Curry’s 9pts have been in the 4th qtr.

Sixers up 110-109 with 33 seconds left. – 9:14 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Some super high difficulty bank shots down the stretch of this game from Harris, Thybulle and Curry. This game rules. – 9:14 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Seth Curry started this game 0/9. He’s since knocked down some huge hoops. That’s a big shot. Philly up 110-109 now with 33.3 ticks left. #Sixers – 9:14 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Hell of a fourth quarter for Curry after the poor shooting start. All nine of his points are in this period, including that go-ahead bucket with 33.3 seconds to play. – 9:13 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Warriors 61, Rockets 52 at half. Warriors with 38 in the second quarter when Wiggins scored 12 of his 17. Wood with 17. Curry outscores Green, but just 10-8. KPJ with eight assists, matching his career high for a half. – 9:09 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Seth Curry finally gets a bucket to fall after a miserable start. Maybe that gets him going a bit. – 8:52 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Curry hits a 3, Green airballs a 3, Toscano-Anderson is fouled on a fastbreak layup. Warriors lead is back to 7 – 8:51 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Watching Sengun have to defend Curry in space is the definition of trial by fire. – 8:49 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Good start for Jalen Green in game against his mentor, Steph Curry. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 8:37 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

END OF Q1: Warriors trail the Rockets, 25-23. Another tough start from Steph Curry, who has 2 points on 1-for-4 shooting (0-for-2 from 3). – 8:36 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Steve Kerr said the primary goal for the Warriors was to get off to a better start than in the previous meeting. This qualifies. Warriors up 10-0 through nearly four minutes. – 8:16 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Klay Thompson got a louder ovation than Stephen Curry during Warriors introductions – 8:07 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Seth Curry just flipped the ball into the basket while heading to the bench for this timeout. He hasn’t found his shot since coming back from ankle soreness. He’s 0-of-5 tonight after going 3-for-10 Saturday against Sacramento. – 7:48 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets starters tonight: Green. Gordon, Porter Jr., Tate, Wood

Warriors starters: Curry, Moody, Thompson, Wiggins, Looney – 7:37 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters; Tate, Gordon, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.

Warriors starters: Moody, Wiggins, Looney, Thompson, Curry. – 7:35 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Kerr said Moody has been playing well in the G League and he likes to reward the effort.

Moody’s last game with Santa Cruz: 52% FG, 27 points, 12 rebs, 5 ast, 3 steals and a block. – 6:49 PM

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney are the Warriors starters today against the Houston Rockets. – 6:34 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers starters: Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Andre Drummond, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle – 6:32 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Moses Moody, fresh out of the G League, starting for the Warriors, Steve

Kerr said. Otto Porter Jr. sitting out first game of the back-to-back. – 6:32 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Moses Moody will start tonight. “Wanted to get him on the floor for his shooting and defensive versatility,” Kerr sai. – 6:31 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

How significant has this Stephen Curry slump been?

His Rolling Player Rating has bottomed out at levels not seen from his since during the 2013-14 season. The 2013-14 season was Curry’s first All-Star campaign and he celebrated his 26th birthday during it. pic.twitter.com/eP6Ig3gzwz – 6:31 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors starting small tonight in Houston

Steph Curry

Moses Moody

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Kevon Looney – 6:30 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Taylor Jenkins says Joel Embiid’s absence shifts the focus to their 3-point weapons — Harris, Maxey, Curry. Said Philly thrives in the paint and in transition, and they have weapons that can fire from 3 – 5:36 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

No. 15 on @TheAthletic’s #NBA75

Steph Curry. Audaciousness enough to become legendary

https://t.co/fI2k17RQEE pic.twitter.com/Gm8xiiPfUT – 5:13 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

The #Sixers added Seth Curry to the injury report for tonight. He’s probable with back stiffness. – 4:51 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Joel Embiid finished January with 476 points in 450 minutes, good for 1.058 points per minute.

Over the last 25 seasons, the only players with a higher points per minute in a calendar month are (min. 300 minutes):

Stephen Curry (Feb. 2016)

James Harden (Jan. & Nov. 2019) – 3:16 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Here some 📸s from when the #Pacers upset Stephen Curry and the #Warriors in OT!! I can always count on Isaiah Jackson to provide a dope above the rim shot! Full gallery here —> https://t.co/O18kriROcp pic.twitter.com/FyxryqwSEI – 12:42 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Seth Curry’s set to play his second game post-left ankle injury tonight. Shooting the ball like Seth Curry after shootaround. pic.twitter.com/Po571edPQq – 11:24 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Otto Porter is out tonight for the Warriors in Houston. Resting on the front side of a back-to-back. Steve Kerr has said he prefers to split Porter and Klay Thompson’s rest, indicating Thompson will sit in San Antonio tomorrow. – 10:30 AM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 17.08

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.39

3. Joel Embiid: 15.1

4. LeBron James: 14.68

5. Stephen Curry: 14.07

6. Trae Young: 13.87

7. Kevin Durant: 13.87

8. James Harden: 12.98 pic.twitter.com/mnEfW4lupo – 10:15 AM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Stephen Silas, Steph Curry and “The blueprint.” It worked for Curry. Could it work for Rockets rookie Jalen Green? houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 10:07 AM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

We continue our countdown of the top 75 NBA players of all time, as voted on by the staff at @TheAthletic, with Number 15:

Stephen Curry.

Our @Marcus Thompson on the 3x champion and 2x MVP, and what’s made him an all-time killer on the court: bit.ly/3offz98 – 9:00 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

‘Dissecting a win over the Sacramento Kings, a big matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, and the return of Seth Curry’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN3541414601 – 7:04 AM

