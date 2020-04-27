How Steve Kerr played role in two 'bad beats' for 'Last Dance' Bulls

If you like to gamble on sports, you know what a "bad beat" is.

If you aren't familiar with the term, here is the definition according to Sports-King.com:

In sports betting, a "bad beat" occurs when you lose a bet after seemingly being guaranteed a victory.

Well, ESPN's Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve like to highlight examples of bad beats on their edition of "SportsCenter."

So after episodes three and four of "The Last Dance" documentary aired Sunday night, they examined two cases during the Chicago Bulls' 1997-98 season.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr -- who came off the bench for the Bulls that year -- was on the floor for both of them.

The first one is funny, but the second one -- which starts at about the 2:18 mark of the video below -- is laugh-out-loud hilarious:

Bulls fans in attendance must have been thrilled with Kerr for pushing the ball down the floor, and getting the assist on the bucket that resulted in free tacos.

And those who bet on the Bulls to cover the spread were elated with Kerr for the same reason.

But in the end -- if you took Chicago to cover the 7.5 points -- you probably were cussing at Kerr for not playing better defense down the stretch.

I can't stop laughing at that video ...

