The Warriors will look like a brand-new team when they take the floor for the inaugural regular-season game at Chase Center this October. Many of the faces Bay Area fans had become familiar with seeing on a nightly basis -- including Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, and Shaun Livingston -- will not be lining the bench alongside head coach Steve Kerr.

Among the bevy of new faces representing the Dubs on the court is center Willie Cauley-Stein. After signing a contract with the Warriors this offseason, the big man will be counted on to fill an important role for Golden State as a reserve.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Steve Kerr recently joined Warriors Insider Monte Poole on his podcast and spoke about how the Kentucky product will fit in with the team's new rotation.

"He's really mobile. He gives us the lob threat that really only JaVale McGee has given us in the five years I've been here in that five spot," said Kerr.

Cauley-Stein was sixth in the NBA a season ago with 182 dunks, finishing one spot behind McGee, who had 201 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kerr also spoke about the favorable combination of having two centers with different skillsets, allowing Golden State to more effectively attack matchups in the post.

"Willie reminds of JaVale in terms of his speed and capabilities. He gives us a nice counter to [Kevon Looney]," said Kerr.

[RELATED: Why Steph's still proud of Warriors]

With a projected backcourt of Steph Curry and D'Angelo Russell, Cauley-Stein should have ample opportunity to catch lob passes both on the fast break and on drives to the basket by the talented guards.

Story continues

It's likely the Warriors will opt to start Looney -- a guy who's been in the Warriors system since being drafted in 2015 -- but there will be a significant need for help in the frontcourt, especially in regard to rim protection.

How Steve Kerr plans to use new Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area