Steve Kerr has one-word response to Celtics fans' anti-Draymond chants

Kerr has one-word response to C's fans' anti-Draymond chants originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Given Draymond Green's antics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Boston Celtics fans berating him during Game 3 at TD Garden was a foregone conclusion.

Green was greeted with boos "f--- you, Draymond" chants throughout the Celtics' 116-100 win on Wednesday night. That's par for the course for opposing players who take on the villain role in Boston. Just ask Kyrie Irving.

As predictable as those anti-Draymond chants were, Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn't find them all that amusing. He was asked after the game about the fans' response to Green.

"Classy," he answered. "Very classy."

Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a similarly sarcastic response to how the crowd treated Green.

"We've played in front of rude people before," Thompson said. "Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy. Good job, Boston."

Green, who scored only two points and fouled out, shrugged off the harsh reception.

"It's not really my job to react to them," he said. "They did what I expected."

"They did what I expected." - Draymond on the chants he received from Boston fans tonight pic.twitter.com/ojzVoP34AI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 9, 2022

Green and Kerr can expect a similar atmosphere when the C's host the Warriors for Game 4 on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET at TD Garden.