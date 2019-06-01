Steve Kerr once was hit with fine for tampering with LeBron James originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

On Friday, Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers were slapped with a $50,000 fine for tampering with Kawhi Leonard after Rivers compared the Toronto Raptors star to Michael Jordan.

Steve Kerr has been there, done that. Well, sort of.

The Warriors head coach was asked about the NBA's strict no tampering policy during the NBA Finals media availability on Toronto on Saturday, and Kerr revealed he was once (unjustly) punished for tampering with LeBron James in 2010 while he was with the Phoenix Suns.

"I got fined when I was the GM of Phoenix for making a joke on 'The Dan Patrick Show,'" Kerr told reporters. "I think he asked me if we were interested in LeBron when LeBron was a free agent back whenever it was that he went to Miami. I said if he's willing to take minimum, we would take him. Dan laughed. And I wrote a $10,000 check the next day. So, I learned my lesson. I don't comment about any other players."

Unbelievable.

David Stern punishing Kerr for clearly making a joke is very on-brand for the former NBA commissioner.

As for the Clippers, they don't really have a reason to be upset.

It's been well known that L.A.'s grand offseason plan is to sign both Leonard and Warriors forward Kevin Durant. Rivers' comments appeared to be a nuanced way of showing Leonard how much the Clippers respect his talent.

Most people expect Leonard to leave Toronto and head to L.A. in the offseason, but for now, the 2014 NBA Finals MVP is focused on knocking off the Warriors and adding another ruined dynasty to his resume.