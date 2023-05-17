Steve Kerr offers hilariously snarky retort about Warriors' road woes

Kerr's hilariously snarky retort about Warriors' season woes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There were several things that went wrong during the Warriors' 2022-23 NBA season, but one struggle was the obvious talking point.

So when coach Steve Kerr was asked when he realized Golden State wouldn't be securing its second consecutive NBA title, he quipped back with the perfect response.

"Well, maybe when we went 11-30 on the road," Kerr told 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs" on Tuesday, oozing with sarcasm before erupting in laughter.

"I mean, championship teams don't go 11-30 for a season on the road."

The question came after Kerr previously said, following the Warriors' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, that Golden State "maxed out" down the season's final stretch and into the NBA playoffs, and certainly didn't resemble a championship team.

"We were barely in the playoff picture for most of the year,” Kerr said after Game 6 at Crypto.com Arena. “So, to make that push to get there, to win an epic first-round series and to give the Lakers a fight in this series and have our chances, that puts us among the top eight teams in the league. That’s probably where we should be.

“This is not a championship team.”

The Warriors were a completely different team on the road than they were at home during the regular season, going 33-8 in the friendly confines of Chase Center. While they were able to overcome that crutch against the Sacramento Kings in the first playoff round, they couldn't overcome their road demons in the conference semifinals.

Kerr did, however, give a more serious answer after his good-humored retort.

"In my mind, what we tried to do was really piece it together at the end and find what we had last year," Kerr told "Willard & Dibs," noting Andrew Wiggins' return to the team after a prolonged absence and the trade for Gary Payton II. We tried to scramble ... But I loved our guys' fight and their connection down the stretch. ...

"We did a lot of great things, and I'm proud of the guys for that. But, again, to expect to win four rounds in the playoffs under those circumstances where we really didn't earn a whole season's worth of chemistry and connection, I don't think championship teams are made out of that type of situation."

As Kerr and the Warriors look back on what went wrong this season, they've made it clear they have a pretty good idea. Now, they must look ahead to next season, where Kerr believes they can become a championship-caliber team again.

And along the way, they'll have plenty more questions to answer.

