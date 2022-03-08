Steve Kerr: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic should win NBA MVP again this season

Kerr believes Jokic should win MVP again this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It seems to be the same handful of names in the NBA MVP discussion year in and year out.

For the past two or three years, the big men have dominated the conversation. Whether it be Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, or the reigning 2021 MVP, Denver's Nikola Jokic.

The Warriors faced off against Jokic and the Nuggets on Monday night at Ball Arena, falling 131-124 to the reigning MVP.

So far this season, Jokic has continued to play at an MVP level. On Sunday night against New Orleans, the Serbian big man put together a 46-point triple-double in Denver's overtime win against the Pelicans.

On Monday against a barebones Warriors squad, Jokic once again proved to be a menace, collecting another triple-double with 32 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists on 12-of-17 shooting from the floor.

As of right now, you'll be hard-pressed to find a consensus in the MVP conversation that doesn't favor Jokic winning for the second season in a row. Warriors coach Steve Kerr appears to have made up his mind.

"We played against the reigning MVP, who probably should win it again," Kerr told reporters after the game. "I don't have a vote, but Jokic is just an unbelievable player and was spectacular tonight. He makes all of his teammates better. He makes defense so difficult because no matter what you do, he's got a counter for it. He's playing the game at such an easy pace and things look so smooth for him out there. With our defense already coming into this game struggling, he's a tough guy to face when you're not well-connected at that end of the floor."

This is high praise, especially coming from the current coach of a two-time NBA MVP and a player who -- up until a couple of months ago -- was in the thick of the conversation himself.

Curry does not appear likely to be taking home the hardware this season.

...the MVP that is.

The fourth championship in eight seasons, though, is still on the table.