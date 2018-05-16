Steve Kerr is not surprised the Celtics won the first two games vs the Cavs

In Game 2, Cleveland led by 11 in the first half, but Boston ended up winning by 13 points.

The Celtics crushed the Cavs in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Is Steve Kerr surprised that the Celtics are up 2-0?

"Not particularly. Boston's a great team," Kerr said after shootaround on Wednesday. "They have the best defense in the league. They protected home court. It'll be fun to watch as it goes back to Cleveland.

"Two great teams, and you get to this point in the playoffs -- nothing really surprises you because everybody is really good."

After the Warriors won on Monday night, Kerr made one thing very clear:

"When you get this deep in the playoffs, it's all about defense," Kerr said. "You have to be a great defensive team to win a championship. You just have to be. Year in and year out, it's the top defensive teams who go deep.

"And when you get to this level, you know you're playing against great offensive players -- like Chris Paul and James Harden -- so this was all about the defense and it has to be all about the defense the whole series."

During the regular season, the Celtics were No. 1 in defensive rating (101.5), while the Cavs were 29th (109.5).

Boston's defensive rating through the first two games of the East Finals -- 93.0

Cleveland's defensive rating through the first two games of the East Finals -- 112.8

I think it's safe to assume that Kerr feels a certain way about the Cavs' chance to win the title this year...

