The Warriors have 17 games left on their 2019-20 regular-season schedule.

How many of those 17 they get to play when the NBA resumes the season is unknown at this time.

The NBA suspended the season March 12 in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Nearly two weeks later, we're not any closer to figuring out when the league will pick back up.

Coach Steve Kerr appeared on Howard Beck's "The Full 48" podcast this week, and he spoke about what might happen when the NBA starts playing again.

"Look, for us, our season is basically over," Kerr said. "If the league was somehow to start up again, it's very unlikely we would be playing regular season games given that they'd be in such a time crunch. Who knows?

"But I'm feeling for all the teams in the fight, in the thick of it for a championship, that are in the playoff race, teams that have put so much into this, and this was obviously a year for us where we were trying to get healthy, trying to develop some young guys. So I'm not concerned about our guys, our team. I feel sorry for the teams that are kind of in limbo right now."

Whenever the NBA playoffs begin, the Warriors won't be involved for the first time since 2012. They own the worst record in the NBA this season (15-50) and are the only team that has been mathematically eliminated from NBA playoff contention.

Steve Kerr not sure if Warriors will play any games when NBA resumes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area