Steve Kerr not interested in Arizona job, happy with Warriors

Kerr has no interest in Arizona job, 'quite happy' with Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In the wake of the University of Arizona firing men's basketball coach Sean Miller, the natural thing to do is make a list of possible candidates for the job. 

One area to look for this is in their former players, one of which is Warriors coach Steve Kerr. 

Did Kerr's ears perk when he heard the position was vacant? Of course. But purely out of interest about the direction his alma mater is going. He's happy where he is in the Bay Area.

"I have a great job right now," Kerr said after practice Thursday. "I love coaching the Warriors, so I'm not going anywhere. But I am very interested in what happens and I have a lot of love for my alma mater and definitely want to thank Sean for his 12 years."

Kerr played for the Wildcats from 1983 to 1988, during which he helped lead them to the 1988 Final Four.

Arizona hasn't reached out to Kerr, team president Bob Myers, or anyone else within the Warriors organization to discuss the remote possibility of Kerr going back to Tucson, Ariz. Chances are, they probably won't. And if they do, the Wildcats know landing Kerr would be a longshot.

"It's well known that I'm quite happy here," Kerr said. "I have great relationships with people at the U of A and have stayed in touch over the years, so that's already understood."

