Steve Kerr meets with Kyle Shanahan, 49ers days before Broncos game

Kerr meets with Shanahan, 49ers days before Broncos game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Earlier in the Warriors' offseason, Steve Kerr met with manager Jürgen Klopp and the Liverpool Football Club at its Kirkby base to the delight of both parties. Though Santa Clara is a bit different in every way imaginable, Kerr's latest trip before Warriors training camp begins Saturday was again meeting with another coach and football team.

Kyle Shanahan's press conference Wednesday at Levi's Stadium before 49ers practice was delayed for about 15 minutes, as Kerr was at the team's headquarters chatting with Shanahan and his squad days before their matchup with the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

The two Bay Area head coaches have some close mutual friends, which has helped them forge a friendship as well over the summer. Shanahan and 49ers general manager John Lynch also were in attendance at Chase Center for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals when Golden State smashed the Memphis Grizzlies by 30 points.

"He was in the area and asked if he could stop by," Shanahan said. "Wish he came at a more exciting time like practice or a team meeting. He was only here during walk-through."

Shanahan as a head coach is trying to get back to where Kerr and the Warriors have been so many times: The mountain top as champions. Kerr won five titles as a player, and he now has four more rings as a head coach after the Warriors' latest run this past season. Shanahan has led the 49ers to two NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl, which resulted in a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He also suffered a heartbreaker in the Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots six seasons ago in Super Bowl LI.

Kerr as a player never lost a series in the Finals, but also has fallen short twice on the biggest stage in his coaching career.

"It was cool that he got to get out there, and just to catch up with him for a little," Shanahan said.

Story continues

While Shanahan met the media Wednesday, Kerr will do the same Thursday before training camp officially begins Saturday -- one day before Warriors Media Day.

Whether it be life or coaching philosophies, it's likely this won't be the last time these two catch up. Maybe Shanahan will get his wish of a more exciting time the next chance they get, too.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast