Steve Kerr makes 'really arrogant' joke about Warriors and Patriots

On Sunday, the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl in the last 18 seasons.

Since 2001, New England has also lost in the Super Bowl three times and fell in the AFC Championship Game on four occasions.

So yes, the Patriots have reached the "final four" 13 times in the last 18 years. That is absolutely insane.

"It just gets old watching the same team win the whole thing," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr joked to reporters following practice on Monday. "That was really arrogant wasn't it? It was kind of fun to say that."

Golden State has won three of the last four titles and is the frontrunner to accomplish a three-peat in June. And in the year the Warriors didn't capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy, they won a single-season record 73 games and dropped Game 7 of the NBA Finals at home.

"I told our team today to look at the Patriots -- they just never make a mistake," Kerr added. "So on a game when they don't have it clicking offensively, they can still win because they're just on point, they're buttoned up, they're just rock solid week after week after week.

"That's the point we want to get to."

