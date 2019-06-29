Steve Kerr loved Megan Rapinoe's 'Go gays' quote at Women’s World Cup

Steve Kerr loved Megan Rapinoe's 'Go gays' quote at Womens World Cup originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Megan Rapinoe was positively electric Friday.

After asking for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal match against France to be a "s--tshow," the co-captain buried two goals to push the U.S. Women's National Team to a 2-1 win over its toughest opponent and into the semifinals against England.

Rapinoe, who's an icon both for her soccer ability and her LGBTQ rights and gender equality activism, was informed that Saturday was Pride Day in France, and she gave a legendary answer.

"Go gays," said Rapinoe, who's dating WNBA superstar Sue Bird. "You can't win a championship without gays on your team. It's never been done before. Ever. That's science right there."

Among the thousands of people who loved Rapinoe's quip was Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who responded on Twitter.

One of the alltime great quotes right there! https://t.co/3ubaiFHjZy — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) June 29, 2019

Rapinoe recently drew President Donald Trump's ire after a clip surfaced of her saying she wouldn't go to the "f---ing White House." That's something Kerr and the Warriors understand after they elected not to go there after winning the 2017 NBA championship.

Rapinoe has been sensational so far in the Women's World Cup, netting five goals in five games, including two on penalty kicks in the Round of 16 against Spain and both goals in the win over France.

Kerr no doubt will be cheering for Rapinoe and the USWNT when they take on the Three Lionesses on Tuesday.