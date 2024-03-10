Who is Steve Kerr lookalike? Viral Warriors fan's identity revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Dub Nation couldn't believe its eyes Saturday night as a Steve Kerr lookalike went viral attending the Warriors' game against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center.

There's a Steve Kerr lookalike in the building tonight 😳😅 pic.twitter.com/S9SsRPuWcr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 10, 2024

The man's resemblance to the Warriors coach was more than uncanny -- it was downright spooky.

"He looks more like Steve than Steve."



The crew reacts to the Steve Kerr lookalike 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3IApUZChIv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 10, 2024

So, who is the doppelgänger who made waves on the internet simply by being himself? He was identified as Steve -- no, not joking -- Gillis of Las Vegas by the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Saturday night, an English teacher at Bishop Gorman High and co-founder/director of Summerlin Volleyball Academy.

Gillis, according to his bio on the academy's website, also served as the women’s volleyball coach at Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, from 1992 to 1994, led Gonzaga Prep to a No. 1 ranking in the state's 4A classification as a high school coach and served as an assistant women's coach at the University of Washington.

Both Gillis and Kerr also share Olympic experience to go along with their exterior similarities, as Gillis was an assistant coach for the U.S. men’s volleyball team in the 1998 Olympics.

It's clear Kerr and his lookalike both share a love for sports. But Gillis looks so much like the Warriors coach, it's fun to imagine he came from an alternate timeline where this version of Steve chose volleyball over basketball.

