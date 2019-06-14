Steve Kerr leaves door open for DeMarcus Cousins to return to Warriors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

DeMarcus Cousins is going to be an unrestricted free agent in a couple of weeks.

Is there a scenario in which the big man returns to the Warriors?

"I think there's a chance," Golden State head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Friday afternoon. "I would say that the hope is that frankly he can do a lot better financially than what we could offer him. But who knows. Every year is different.

"There are a lot more teams with cap room this summer. This summer's gonna be a wild free-agent market. We have to figure out our own situation -- particularly with Klay [Thompson] and Kevin [Durant] -- and how all that shakes out."

Cousins shocked the basketball world when he signed with the Dubs last summer.

At the time, Kerr was adamant that Boogie would not be with the franchise beyond the 2018-19 season.

"It's a one-year deal. We're not going to have money to sign him next year," he said back on Nov. 1. "He knows that. So we'd like him to help us win a championship. And we'd like to help him get a great contract next year, somewhere else."

After finishing the rehab from his left Achilles tear, Cousins made his regular season debut on Jan. 18. He averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 30 appearances.

Unfortunately, he tore his left quad in the Warriors' Game 2 loss to the Clippers in the first round of the playoffs, and didn't return until the NBA Finals.

In Games 2 through 6 against the Raptors, Boogie averaged 9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20 minutes per contest.

Based on rules within the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement, the biggest one-year contract the Warriors can give Cousins for next season is about $6.4 million.

The soon-to-be 29-year old (his birthday is Aug. 13) is definitely looking for a much bigger payday.

"I could absolutely foresee a place for DeMarcus here if he wanted to come back," Kerr added. "It's just a question of what are his goals, what is out there for him."

