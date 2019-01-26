Steve Kerr, Kevin Durant praise Celtics: 'I don't think we've faced anybody as skilled as this team' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Celtics have their biggest test of the season so far on Saturday night.

They've been in a groove lately, winning five in a row, but now have the challenge of playing the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors, who are riding their own nine-game winning streak and have been playing as well as they ever have the past few weeks. The bettors believe that it'll be tough for Boston, even at home. The C's are underdogs at TD Garden for only the second time this season.

Leading up to the game, the Warriors haven't been shy about lauding praise onto Brad Stevens and the Celtics' roster. That continued at their Saturday morning shootaround, where Kevin Durant said that this Celtics team the most skilled they've played so far.

"We faced similar kind of rosters, but as far as skill level, I don't think we've faced anybody as skilled as this team."

Durant went on to comment that he respects Boston's tradition of winning, and knows that the team and fans take pride in winning at home.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr also praised the Celtics and how difficult it's been to beat them over the last few years.

"Boston's waiting for us, they're playing well, we have to be sharp... It's always a treat to play in Boston any year, but obviously right now they have a really great team, the last few years we've had a lot of good battles with them, so it'll be a fun night."

"They've built their team in a way that matches up with us pretty well... a lot of good competition, great players out there, I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

Kerr previously discussed the Celtics and the difficulties of getting a talented roster to mesh over the course of a long season. If anyone knows how difficult that is, it's the Warriors.

Despite the praise and goodwill between the teams, Boston will be doing its best to upset the juggernaut-like Warriors at the Garden tonight.

