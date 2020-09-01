Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant ‘most talented basketball player I’ve ever seen’
Steve Kerr has dealt with a fair share of impressive basketball players since he was taken in the second round of the 1988 NBA Draft by the Suns. He played with Michael Jordan in Chicago. He saw his teammates try to handle Hakeem Olajuwon. He has to game plan against LeBron James. He’s still coaching Stephen Curry, who has revolutionized shooting in the game. But only one player can be the most talented player of all time. That honor, instead, belongs to Kevin Durant. I would say Kevin is ...