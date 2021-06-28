Steve Kerr: Kevin Durant ‘more gifted’ than Michael Jordan

Steve Kerr played with Michael Jordan on the Bulls and coached Kevin Durant with the Warriors.

And, in at least one way, Kerr is giving the edge to Durant.

Kerr, via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I think he’s more gifted, I really do,” Kerr said. “That’s saying something, but Kevin is a different … entirely different breed. He’s 6-11 with guard skills, unlimited 3-point range, passing, shot-blocking — his shot-blocking at the rim, it’s just stunning. Watching him this year was really, really gratifying to see.

Kerr is right. Durant has a vast array of skills that surpass even Jordan’s.

But basketball isn’t just about who has the most skills.

Jordan deployed his talent with ruthless precision that made him a more effective player than Durant.

Sometimes, Durant seems more interested in building up his toolkit than winning. Though honing his individual skills obviously helps his team win, there is a difference between the outlooks.

Jordan didn’t need the very most skills. He was just going to find a way to win — and usually had enough skill, combined with his will, to make it happen.

